Two eateries, fitness center set to open at Bluebonnet-Highland Shopping Center

City Square Shopping Center Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A fitness center and two beloved eateries featuring dessert menus that would give the average person incentive to check out said fitness center are coming to the popular shopping center at the corner of Bluebonnet and Highland Road.

The Advocate reports that a health club known as F45, a Great American Cookie store, and a Marble Slab Creamery are all set to open at the City Square Shopping Center this Spring.

F45 will open in March while Great American Cookie and Marble Slab Creamery will open in May.

City Square was developed by Kevin Nguyen.

The shopping center's other tenants include Strength Science Studios, Izzo's, Lit Pizza, Verizon Wireless, Chase Bank, and Classy Nails.