Two drivers killed after vehicle careened through I-10 barriers in St. James Parish crash

GRAMERCY - Two men were killed when a vehicle went through barriers in a Wednesday night wreck on I-10 in St. James Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers identified the two deceased drivers as 45-year-old David Curtis of New Orleans and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez of Springfield.

An initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Curtis was headed west on I-10 in a 2004 Nissan Armada and Fernandez was simultaneously headed east on I-10 in a 2019 Freightliner Cascade.

For reasons that police are still investigating, Curtis's Nissan veered off-road, over the median, and into eastbound traffic, where it hit Fernandez's Freightliner.

Curtis was not wearing a seatbelt during the collision and was ejected from the vehicle. Sadly, he died at the crash site.

Though Fernandez had on a seatbelt at the time of the crash, he was also pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

According to State Police, the tragic incident is still under investigation.