80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two drivers killed after vehicle careened through I-10 barriers in St. James Parish crash

46 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, October 14 2021 Oct 14, 2021 October 14, 2021 9:31 AM October 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GRAMERCY - Two men were killed when a vehicle went through barriers in a Wednesday night wreck on I-10 in St. James Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers identified the two deceased drivers as 45-year-old David Curtis of New Orleans and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez of Springfield.

An initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Curtis was headed west on I-10 in a 2004 Nissan Armada and Fernandez was simultaneously headed east on I-10 in a 2019 Freightliner Cascade.

For reasons that police are still investigating, Curtis's Nissan veered off-road, over the median, and into eastbound traffic, where it hit Fernandez's Freightliner.

Curtis was not wearing a seatbelt during the collision and was ejected from the vehicle. Sadly, he died at the crash site.

Though Fernandez had on a seatbelt at the time of the crash, he was also pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Trending News

According to State Police, the tragic incident is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days