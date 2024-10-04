81°
Two drivers die after separate crashes in Tickfaw, Covington

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

TICKFAW - Two drivers died after separate crashes in Tickfaw and Covington Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say Albert Johnson Jr., 55, of Albany, died after a single-vehicle crash on La. Highway 1064 near Durbin Road in Tangipahoa Parish at 3:45 p.m. Thursday. According to LSP, Johnson's vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Johnson, who was unrestrained, died at the scene.

Additionally, Glenn Wells, 35, of Bogalusa, died after a two-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. Thursday on La. Highway 21 in St. Tammany Parish. Police say Wells' vehicle was driving northbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle traveling southbound head-on. Wells was unrestrained and was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other driver sustained moderate injuries.

