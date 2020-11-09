Two dogs killed in devastating weekend fire at N. Sherwood area automobile shop

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday (Nov. 7) morning, a Baton Rouge business off North Sherwood Forest Drive was devastated by a fire that killed two dogs, according to representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Firefighters rushed to the 1100 block of Darryl Drive around 9 a.m. to find an automobile business called Ko's Kustoms completely engulfed in flames.

Officials say two firefighters were briefly trapped when an exterior brick wall collapsed on top of them while attempting to enter the building.

The firefighters were able to escape unharmed with the assistance of other fire crews on scene.

Sadly, two deceased dogs were found inside the building once the fire was brought under control.

According to officials, the building and all of it's contents are considered a total loss.

Included among the contents, were ten vehicles that were in the shop at the time of the blaze. Four other vehicles outside of the building also sustained damage from the fire's radiant heat.

Authorities say the deadly fire's cause is currently unknown and remains under investigation.