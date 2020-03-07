51°
Latest Weather Blog
Two dogs die in apartment fire on Brogdon Lane
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews put out a blaze that killed two dogs Saturday afternoon.
Around 4:36 p.m. firefighters responded to the 12000 block of Brogdon Lane near Stumberg Lane.
The apartment fire was caused by a pot left on the stove while a tenant was cooking.
According to a report, when the resident left the kitchen for an unknown amount of time, they returned to see flames coming from the kitchen.
The tenant who was in a wheel chair made it out safely with the assistance of a neighbor. Two dogs died by smoke.
One apartment received heavy fire and smoke damage while the apartment below received water damage.