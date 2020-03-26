82°
Two DOC employees test positive for coronavirus

Thursday, March 26 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two Louisiana Department of Corrections employees have tested positive for Coronavirus.

They are the first confirmed cases in the DOC. They did not work at the same prisons.

In a statement, the LDOC reports both employees have limited contact with inmates and other staff. They tested positive over the weekend are in self isolation at home. 

32 inmates have been tested for coronavirus. All the of the results have come back negative.

