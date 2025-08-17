Two displaced after Sunday night house fire

BATON ROUGE - Two people were displaced after a fire in their June Street home on Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 8:50 p.m. along June Street near May Street.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the two adults in the home made it out safely and were not injured. Firefighters said the flames were mainly focused in the attic of the house.

No more information, including the cause of the fire, was immediately released.