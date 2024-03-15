71°
Two dead, third injured in shooting off George O'Neal Road

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people died and a third was injured in a shooting off George O'Neal Road Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting took place at the 5200 block of Bluewater Drive.

No other information is available at this time.

