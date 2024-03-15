64°
Two dead, third injured in double murder, attempted suicide off George O'Neal Road

Friday, March 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people died and a third was injured in a double murder and attempted suicide off George O'Neal Road Friday afternoon, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place at the 5200 block of Bluewater Drive. According to police, two people were found dead on the scene, but a third was found shot and was transported for treatment.

Police believe the injured person shot and killed the two others before shooting themselves. He is expected to recover and will receive charges of two counts of first degree murder.

Detectives are in the process of notifying family before releasing further information.

