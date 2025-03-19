71°
Two dead, teenager injured in shooting at village of Tangipahoa

1 hour 57 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, March 19 2025 Mar 19, 2025 March 19, 2025 7:14 PM March 19, 2025 in News
By: Adam Burruss

TANGIPAHOA - Two people are dead and a teenager was injured in a shooting at Spruce Lane and Center Street in the village of Tangipahoa, according to officials.

Officials say an elderly person died as well as an 18-year-old. Another teenager was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Tangipahoa deputies confirmed they are assisting in a multi-victim shooting.

