Two dead, teenager injured in shooting at village of Tangipahoa

TANGIPAHOA - Two people are dead and a teenager was injured in a shooting at Spruce Lane and Center Street in the village of Tangipahoa, according to officials.

Officials say an elderly person died as well as an 18-year-old. Another teenager was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Tangipahoa deputies confirmed they are assisting in a multi-victim shooting.