Two dead, one injured following overnight shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wisconsin - Protests in Kenosha have been occurring since the police-involved shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake on Sunday (August 23) and as of Tuesday night, two people have been killed in the unrest and a third has been injured.

According to CNN, the shooting happened amid the third night of protests around 11:45 p.m.

The names of the two deceased individuals have yet to be released, but police say the person who was injured was taken to an area hospital with "serious, but non-life threatening injuries."

Officials with Kenosha County Sheriff's Office have launched an investigation into the deadly incident.

Due to the frequency and intensity of recent protests in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Tuesday.

After cars and buildings were set ablaze, 250 members of the National Guard were also called in to assist.

The man around whom much of the protests revolve, Jacob Blake, remains in the hospital, paralyzed from the waist down.

A family attorney said it would take a "miracle" for Blake to ever walk again.