Two dead in wreck on Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Bricksome Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Two people died in a car crash after their vehicle hit a pole along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 38-year-old Jose Maximo Gonzales Ortega of Denham Springs was driving along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and ran into a pole. Ortega and one of the passengers, 28-year-old Yeni Verali Escobar Alfaro, both died at the scene.

A child passenger was taken to a hospital where she remains in critical condition.