Two dead in wreck on Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Bricksome Avenue

Wednesday, August 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people died in a car crash after their vehicle hit a pole along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 38-year-old Jose Maximo Gonzales Ortega of Denham Springs was driving along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and ran into a pole. Ortega and one of the passengers, 28-year-old Yeni Verali Escobar Alfaro, both died at the scene. 

A child passenger was taken to a hospital where she remains in critical condition. 

