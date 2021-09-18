Two dead in triple-shooting during family gathering in New Roads

NEW ROADS - Two people are dead and one person is wounded after a triple shooting Friday night.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday around 9:30 p.m. Morris Hollins shot three of his family members during a family gathering.

A spokesperson said two people had been shot in the chest at a close range and were found dead at the road. One person suffering from a shot to the hip was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital.

Deputies said Hollins, a Pointe Coupee Parish resident, is still at large.

Law enforcement had been called to the residence before the shooting happened and witnesses said the family members had been arguing for nearly 40 minutes. When law enforcement arrived, Hollis had already left the residence.