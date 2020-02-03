71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two dead in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce campus

3 hours 24 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 February 03, 2020 1:18 PM February 03, 2020 in News
Source: WFAA
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WFAA

COMMERCE - Two people are dead and another is hurt after a reported shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Monday morning. 

WFAA reports three people were shot at the Pride Rock Residence Hall on campus. Police locked down the campus immediately afterward, telling all students and faculty to shelter in place. 

Classes at the school have been canceled for the day.

Authorities have not said whether a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days