Two dead in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce campus
COMMERCE - Two people are dead and another is hurt after a reported shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Monday morning.
WFAA reports three people were shot at the Pride Rock Residence Hall on campus. Police locked down the campus immediately afterward, telling all students and faculty to shelter in place.
Classes at the school have been canceled for the day.
Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure.— @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) February 3, 2020
A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus. There have been two con
Authorities have not said whether a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story.
