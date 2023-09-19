93°
Two dead in Ruston, one in custody

6 years 1 month 3 days ago Tuesday, August 15 2017 Aug 15, 2017 August 15, 2017 7:47 PM August 15, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The News-Star

RUSTON - Two Louisiana residents are dead after a double homicide and one man is in custody.
  
Lincoln Parish sheriff's deputies were called Monday to a Ruston home and found Anthony and Rachel Denicola with multiple gunshot wounds. The Lincoln Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Rachel Denicola dead at the scene, while her husband was pronounced dead at Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
  
The News-Star reports John Nichols surrendered to deputies. He faces charges of first-degree murder. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.
  
Police say Nichols apparently became enraged after learning that the Denicolas had accused him of making an inappropriate comment to their juvenile daughter. Nichols called 911 after the shooting. A weapon was recovered.
  
Authorities say Nichols told investigators he was having the Denicolas evicted when the dispute occurred.

