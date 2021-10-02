73°
Two dead in five-vehicle crash near water treatment plant in Matthews
MATTHEWS - A five-vehicle crash near a water treatment plant killed two people Friday night.
Louisiana State Police said a truck driving south on Highway 308 crossed the center line and sideswiped a car. The truck then hit another car, driven by 32-year-old Maria Deborah Benitez-Munoz, head-on.
Two cars following Benitez-Munoz hit the car she was driving from the back as well.
The driver of the truck and Benitez-Munoz died at the scene. A toxicology report has not been completed yet.
