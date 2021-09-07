84°
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in lobby of Houston hotel

45 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, September 07 2021 Sep 7, 2021 September 07, 2021 4:44 PM September 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Marriott

HOUSTON - Two people were shot to death at a Texas hotel in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Houston Police Department said the two victims died in the lobby of the Marriott Marquis around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

No more details were immediately available.

