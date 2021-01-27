Two dead following reported hostage situation in Texas doctor's office

A hostage situation unfolded at a doctor's office in Austin, Texas on Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021) night and resulted in the deaths of two unidentified individuals.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a nearly six-hour long hostage situation in Austin, Texas that began on Tuesday (Jan. 26) night.

According to Austin's ABC News affiliate, KVUE, the deadly hostage situation unfolded at a doctor's office near MoPac Expressway.

Conversations between the suspect and hostage negotiators led reporters to believe that the suspect may have been a physician.

According to representatives with the Austin Police Department (APD), authorities ended the situation by sending a robot unit equipped with a camera unit into the building and used it to identify a victim. At that point, the SWAT team entered the building and found two people – "one that was originally inside the building and one that was not" – both dead.

APD has yet to confirm the identities of the two deceased individuals. The department added that there were only two people inside the building at the end of the night; authorities are still working to determine whether or not anyone else was in the building earlier in the evening.

Initial reports indicated the suspect may have entered a medical office, Children's Medical Group, and taken an unknown number of people hostage.

Update to the scene as of 6:42 - APD’s Mobile Command Unit has entered the area. We are on scene. Stay with @KVUE for the latest. https://t.co/B3W0V7ovLp pic.twitter.com/dvdIH8hkUu — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) January 27, 2021

As of Wednesday morning, the situation is still under investigation.