95°
Latest Weather Blog
Two dead at Detroit area home after standoff with police ends
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) - Police say two people are dead in suburban Detroit after a 28-hour standoff that began when a man was upset about fireworks in his neighborhood.
The police chief in St. Clair Shores tells TV station WXYZ that a 58-year-old man fatally shot a 60-year-old woman and himself. The bodies were discovered about 2:30 a.m. EDT Saturday when officers got inside.
Police on Friday pumped water into the house and used a robotic battering ram to knock down the front door and try to end the standoff. The incident began Thursday night when a man tried to disrupt the use of fireworks on his street and shot and injured two people.
Deputy Chief Gary Crandall says the man refused to surrender and occasionally took shots at police and the robots.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge resident finds mysterious, seemingly decades-old photo in mailbox
-
Continuing coverage: Three LSU grads killed in Bahamas helicopter crash
-
Local model wins Sports Illustrated 'Rookie of the Year'
-
Three LSU grads killed in Bahamas helicopter crash
-
Yikes! Man jumps between I-12 traffic to remove large piece of debris