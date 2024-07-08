Two dead as Hurricane Beryl rips through Texas coast - see damage here

ATASCORITA, Texas - A man and a woman are dead after Hurricane Beryl sent a tree through their Houston-area homes, officials with Harris Country said Monday.

Managed to make it to Houston right before Beryl hit, but we, like the 2.1 million in the area, currently don’t have power.



Praying generator holds up.



There’s been at least 3 storm-related deaths. Lots of flooding. Awful winds.



Power went out at station. pic.twitter.com/aKilzmUf1y — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) July 8, 2024

A 911 caller reported a tree had fallen through the roof of the man's home and that the man was unresponsive, KTRK reported. The fire department later confirmed the man had died.

The second incident happened after a tree fell through the roof of a 911 caller's grandmother's home, KTRK reports. The 74-year-old victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

??BERYL DEATHS REPORTED?? ->> https://t.co/AWr6nrc9CC

Two Houston residents are reported dead after trees fell on their homes during Hurricane Beryl, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/19tJkN0e4Z — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) July 8, 2024

Beryl killed at least 10 people on its path through the Caribbean before hitting the United States.

The storm ripped through Texas beach towns, knocking out power and causing widespread damages.

?? South Loop @ Scott St#Beryl storm debris whipped into these power lines @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/CD3HQHzO1f — KPRC 2 Bryce Newberry (@KPRC2Bryce) July 8, 2024