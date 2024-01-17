Two dead after shooting in Walker; suspect in custody

WALKER - Two people were found dead after a shooting Wednesday night, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Jason Ard with the LPSO said deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Oaks Mobile Home Park just after 7 p.m., where they learned of two people deceased. A suspect is also in custody.

Investigators are on scene trying to determine what happened. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.