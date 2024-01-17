33°
Latest Weather Blog
Two dead after shooting in Walker; suspect in custody
WALKER - Two people were found dead after a shooting Wednesday night, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Jason Ard with the LPSO said deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Oaks Mobile Home Park just after 7 p.m., where they learned of two people deceased. A suspect is also in custody.
Investigators are on scene trying to determine what happened. No other information is available at this time.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three homes catch on fire Tuesday as residents try to keep warm
-
Transmission shop complaints continue, more customers contact 2 On Your Side
-
Thomas Morse Jr. sworn in as new BRPD chief - Watch it...
-
Closed roads reopening after traffic nightmare Tuesday morning
-
Warming shelter in Denham Springs open Tuesday night