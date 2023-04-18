Two dead after reported shooting off Greenwell Street

BATON ROUGE - Two people died after they were reportedly shot in a neighborhood near Greenwell Street Tuesday.

The shooting was reported on Denova Street shortly before 2 p.m. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said both people fled the scene and later showed up at a hospital.

Both died Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.