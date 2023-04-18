72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two dead after reported shooting off Greenwell Street

Tuesday, April 18 2023
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people died after they were reportedly shot in a neighborhood near Greenwell Street Tuesday.

The shooting was reported on Denova Street shortly before 2 p.m. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said both people fled the scene and later showed up at a hospital. 

Both died Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. 

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.

