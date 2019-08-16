95°
Two dead after plane crashes in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities confirmed two people have died in a plane crash in New Orleans Friday afternoon.
According to WWL, a small plane crashed near the New Orleans Lakefront Airport in New Orleans East around 3:30 p.m. It is not clear why the plane went down.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
