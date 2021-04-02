62°
Two dead after plane crashes during gender reveal stunt
CANCUN - Two people died this week after a plane crashed into a body of water during a gender reveal in Mexico.
Officials told ABC News the accident happened Monday in the Nichupte' Lagoon in Cancun.
A video of the gender reveal showed the aircraft flying over a beach and emitting pink smoke as people cheered from the ground. The camera then captured the plane crashing into the water.
One person was killed immediately in the crash, and another died after being pulled from the wreckage.
The two killed have not been identified.
