Two dead after motor vehicle accident on Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Bricksome Avenue

Tuesday, August 27 2024
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people are dead after a motor vehicle accident on Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Bricksome Avenue, according to officials.

The coroner was contacted after the accident, emergency officials confirmed. Additionally, police officials are working the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

