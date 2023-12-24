Two dead after drag racing crash on Airline Highway Christmas Eve, police say

BATON ROUGE - Two people died Sunday morning after a fatal crash that took place in the 9000 block of Airline Highway.

According to police, Jason Dennis, 22, and Jonquetta Darville, 21, were ejected from a Ford Mustang after Dennis, who was driving, lost control and struck a tree around 1:15 a.m.. Both died at the scene.

Officials believe they were possibly drag racing northbound on Airline Highway. This is an ongoing investigation.