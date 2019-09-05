80°
Two dead after boating accident on the Amite River

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a boating accident that killed two people and sent one person to the hospital Thursday evening.

It happened on the Amite River between Carew Harris Road in Livingston Parish and Kendalwood Road in East Baton Rouge. Wildlife and Fisheries investigators say an aluminum boat hit some kind of object in the water, causing it to sink. The boat may not be retrieved until Friday.

The EBR coroner's office will conduct autopsies Friday to determine cause of death.

