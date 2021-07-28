94°
Two dead, 30 hospitalized in chemical leak at Texas plant

5 hours 43 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, July 28 2021 Jul 28, 2021 July 28, 2021 10:08 AM July 28, 2021 in News
Source: KTRK
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPORTE, Texas - Two people were killed and 30 injured when a plant located approximately 30 miles from Houston, Texas experienced a chemical leak involving the release of approximately 100,000 pounds of acetic acid, according to ABC 13 KTRK.

The two people killed were contract workers with the LaPorte Plant, which is owned by a chemical company called LyondellBasell.

The plant's site manager, Stephen Goff, confirmed that the 30 workers who'd been injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

One of the 30 sustained burns, officials say, and the other 29 suffered from respiratory complications.

The plant is located in Harris County, Texas along Miller Cut-Off Road around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Company officials are still investigating how the leak occurred. 

The 100,000 pounds of acetic acid that was released is used in food-grade vinegar. 

It can cause severe burns and is very dangerous if swallowed or inhaled.

Plant employees and various local responding agencies began the clean up and decontamination process overnight.

