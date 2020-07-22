Two critically injured in Dalton Street shooting with possible rap video link

BATON ROUGE - Two people were critically injured Wednesday evening in a shooting on Dalton Street that may have involved people making a rap video there.

The attack happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Dalton. A rap video was being shot in he area, and police say it appears some of the people connected to the video may have been involved in the shooting.

It's not clear whether the shooting victims were involved, police said.

Neighbors crowded the street as paramedics performed CPR on one of the injured people.

An SUV near the site of the shooting had a smashed window and other apparent bullet holes.

This is a developing story.