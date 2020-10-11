Two cold fronts set to arrive this week

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, besides a few passing clouds. Lows will be in the low 70s. Be aware of patchy fog overnight, into the early morning hours of Monday.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog in the morning, will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will top out close to 90 - well above average for this time of year.





Looking Ahead: A weak cold front is set to arrive late Monday, into Tuesday, but only bring a slight drop in humidity.





A stronger cold front will make it here on Friday bringing a more significant drop in temperatures. By Friday, high temperatures will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s. We could even see low temperatures in the upper 40s on Saturday morning. Overall, the week ahead will have no major issues to get clean up efforts underway behind Hurricane Delta.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

