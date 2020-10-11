78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two cold fronts set to arrive this week

48 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, October 11 2020 Oct 11, 2020 October 11, 2020 7:23 PM October 11, 2020 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, besides a few passing clouds. Lows will be in the low 70s. Be aware of patchy fog overnight, into the early morning hours of Monday.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog in the morning, will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will top out close to 90 - well above average for this time of year.



Looking Ahead: A weak cold front is set to arrive late Monday, into Tuesday, but only bring a slight drop in humidity.

A stronger cold front will make it here on Friday bringing a more significant drop in temperatures. By Friday, high temperatures will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s. We could even see low temperatures in the upper 40s on Saturday morning. Overall, the week ahead will have no major issues to get clean up efforts underway behind Hurricane Delta.

Local River Stages:

    -- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

    The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

    Report a Typo

    More News

    Desktop News

    Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
    Radar
    7 Days