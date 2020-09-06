71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two children were found alive in Tigerland apartment where woman was shot dead Friday

15 hours 36 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 September 05, 2020 3:50 PM September 05, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found covered in blood and later pronounced dead at a Tigerland apartment complex Friday morning.

Authorities responded to calls of a woman being found at the Tiger Plaza apartment complex around 9:30.  

Police identified the victim as Pauliqua Evans, 22. BRPD said Evans was found inside her apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police later confirmed to WBRZ Saturday, two children were found presumably unharmed in the apartment.  The children, whose ages were not released, were found by police when they responded to the apartment Friday morning.  The two children were released to family members, police said. 

There are no known suspects or motives at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days