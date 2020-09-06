Two children were found alive in Tigerland apartment where woman was shot dead Friday

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found covered in blood and later pronounced dead at a Tigerland apartment complex Friday morning.

Authorities responded to calls of a woman being found at the Tiger Plaza apartment complex around 9:30.

Police identified the victim as Pauliqua Evans, 22. BRPD said Evans was found inside her apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police later confirmed to WBRZ Saturday, two children were found presumably unharmed in the apartment. The children, whose ages were not released, were found by police when they responded to the apartment Friday morning. The two children were released to family members, police said.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time.