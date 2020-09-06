71°
Latest Weather Blog
Two children were found alive in Tigerland apartment where woman was shot dead Friday
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found covered in blood and later pronounced dead at a Tigerland apartment complex Friday morning.
Authorities responded to calls of a woman being found at the Tiger Plaza apartment complex around 9:30.
Police identified the victim as Pauliqua Evans, 22. BRPD said Evans was found inside her apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police later confirmed to WBRZ Saturday, two children were found presumably unharmed in the apartment. The children, whose ages were not released, were found by police when they responded to the apartment Friday morning. The two children were released to family members, police said.
There are no known suspects or motives at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Toddler killed in wild Baton Rouge roadway shooting
-
3-year-old girl killed in Friday night shooting
-
Local softball team raising money for Hurricane Laura victims
-
Frustrated teachers say Livingston School Board won't address concerns
-
Hurricane Laura leaves Lake Charles demolished, community reflects and rebuilds
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen