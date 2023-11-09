72°
Latest Weather Blog
Two children taken to hospital in critical condition after reported near drowning
BATON ROUGE - Two children were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a reported near drowning on Southfork Avenue Thursday evening.
Paramedics were called to the apartment complex at 1155 Southfork around 7:15 p.m..
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Blair Rousseau
-
Attorney asks Metro Council to find solution for homes that are damaged...
-
Task force aims to lower infant, maternal mortality rates
-
Navy Veteran from Baton Rouge gifted new car ahead of Veteran's Day
-
In wake of LSU band member's death, coroner discusses Baton Rouge's chilling...