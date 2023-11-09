72°
Two children taken to hospital in critical condition after reported near drowning

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two children were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a reported near drowning on Southfork Avenue Thursday evening.

Paramedics were called to the apartment complex at 1155 Southfork around 7:15 p.m..

This is a developing story.

