Two children taken from Arizona custody by parents found safe in Louisiana

Photo: Louisiana State Police

FLORENCE, Ariz. - A man and woman were taken into custody in Louisiana after taking two young children from Arizona.

Pinal County authorities originally issued an Amber Alert after the children were taken from Arizona Department of Child Safety custody by their parents.

Authorities say the boys - ages 2 and 4 months - were taken around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 34-year-old Jerry Jay Kirkley and 34-year-old Melissa Joy Gladden took the children and were heading to Mississippi or Louisiana.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Louisiana State Police said the Kirkley and Gladden had been taken into custody in Bienville Parish. The missing children were recovered safely.