Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two children taken from Arizona custody by parents found safe in Louisiana

16 hours 9 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 July 16, 2019 7:56 PM July 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press, WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana State Police
FLORENCE, Ariz. - A man and woman were taken into custody in Louisiana after taking two young children from Arizona. 
Pinal County authorities originally issued an Amber Alert after the children were taken from Arizona Department of Child Safety custody by their parents.
  
Authorities say the boys - ages 2 and 4 months - were taken around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
  
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 34-year-old Jerry Jay Kirkley and 34-year-old Melissa Joy Gladden took the children and were heading to Mississippi or Louisiana. 
Shortly after 8 p.m., Louisiana State Police said the Kirkley and Gladden had been taken into custody in Bienville Parish. The missing children were recovered safely. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days