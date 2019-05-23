78°
Two children injured in crash near N Sherwood Forest Drive, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating an accident involving two children near North Sherwood Forest.
The incident happened Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Marcia Drive. Police believe two juveniles ran across the street as a vehicle was approaching. In efforts to avoid hitting the kids, the driver attempted to swerve the car striking one of the juveniles and a pole.
Authorities say it is unclear if the second juvenile was struck or suffered any injuries from evasive actions.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital. Police say the injuries do not appear life-threatening at the time.
No further details about what caused the crash or who was driving has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
