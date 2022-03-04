Two children injured after motorcycle crash on Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge - Authorities say two children are injured after a motorcycle crash on Florida Boulevard. Both were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the motorcycle was also injured in the wreck. He was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say the two children were in a car at the time of the crash.

It happened before 8:00 p.m. Thursday night on the 8200 block of Florida Boulevard.