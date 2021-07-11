74°
Two children, including infant, among those hurt in hit and run

3 hours 9 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, July 11 2021 Jul 11, 2021 July 11, 2021 1:38 PM July 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROBERT - State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash along US 190 at the intersection of LA 445 in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash resulted in a total of four injuries. One adult passenger received moderate injuries while the adult driver, a child, and an infant received minor injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as the victim's vehicle was traveling eastbound on US 190. At that time, an unidentified vehicle then attempted to make a left turn on LA 445 and struck the left side of the victim's car. 

After hitting the victim's car, the suspect briefly stopped before fleeing.

Based on witness statements, Troopers believe that the suspect drove a red Jeep Wrangler. The car may be damaged in the front. The suspect is described as a white woman, possibly in her 30s or 40s with brown or blonde hair.

The crash remains under investigation.

