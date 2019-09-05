80°
Two children in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge - Authorities say two children are seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on Florida Boulevard. Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the motorcycle was also injured in the wreck. He was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say the two children were in a car at the time of the crash.
It happened before 8:00 p.m. Thursday night on the 8200 block of Florida Boulevard.
This is a developing story.
