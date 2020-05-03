Two chances for rain next week

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows dropping into the low 60s. Tomorrow, the sunshine and mild temperatures continue with high in the mid 80s.

Up Next: High pressure to our east will keep us dry through Monday. Our next chance for rain will arrive late Tuesday night, into Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure is located to our east and will remain in place through Monday. That will allow us to remain sunny and dry, also will allow for our temperatures to warm up as well. As we head into next week, temperatures will be rising each day and we’ll be close to 90 degrees by Tuesday. Late Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning we’ll be monitoring our next chance for rain. A cold front will swing down from the north and bring periods of rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder early Wednesday. This will not be a big rain maker, and likely not even will even see rain in their backyard. Behind the front, our temperatures will drop a tad into the low 80s. We’ll also be tracking cold front #2 which will arrive late week. This could bring another chance for showers and storms late Friday, into Saturday.

-- Jake Dalton

