Latest Weather Blog
Two caught selling fake Louisiana vehicle inspection stickers on Facebook
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Thursday for allegedly running a scheme that centered around selling phony Louisiana vehicle inspection stickers and temporary license plates on social media.
Louisiana State Police reported 30-year-old Louvenia Allen of Baton Rouge and 34-year-old Yakevia Hicks of New Orleans were both taken into custody for the scam.
The agency said it was first tipped off April 29 and soon learned that the two were selling the fake Louisiana Motor Vehicle Inspection stickers and temporary plates through Facebook Marketplace and other social media outlets. State Police said it uncovered several accounts with varying screen names selling the fake tags and plates, all tied back to Hicks and Allen.
Trending News
Both were booked in East Baton Rouge Parish on charges of forgery of a motor vehicle inspection certificate, computer fraud and criminal conspiracy.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools eager to see students vaccinated
-
Car collides with CATS bus Wednesday night
-
Colonial Pipeline back on line following cyberattack
-
After federal OK, EBR students 12 and up can get COVID-19 vaccination...
-
New advisory committee will evaluate if street names tied to Confederacy should...
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76