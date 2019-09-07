81°
Two bystanders shot in Kentwood while leaving high school football game

Source: Daily Star
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD- Police are investigating a shooting on Avenue H that left two people injured. 

According to the Daily Star, the two victims were leaving a high school football game to their parked car. When they were three blocks from school they came across a group of people who were fighting. One person was shot in the arm and another in the leg. 

Police says the victims were not intended subjects, instead, they were innocent bystanders.

As of now, there are no suspects at the time as the shooting is still under investigation. Authorities have described the suspect's car as a rundown white Ford Taurus with no license plate. 

