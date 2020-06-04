Two Buffalo police officers suspended after graphic video pushing elderly man goes viral

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A police commissioner has suspended two officers following video that shows a Buffalo officer appearing to shove a man who walked up to police.

Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square on Thursday night.

The station reports two medics treated the unidentified man. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the man was hospitalized and stable, but his exact condition wasn’t immediately known.

WIVB-TV reports that Buffalo police initially said in a statement a person “was injured when he tripped & fell.” But Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Later Thursday, news outlets reported that Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers without pay.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office has tweeted that they’re aware of the video.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has issued a statement.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has issued a statement: pic.twitter.com/2qG76eXB1m — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

Warning: The video is graphic, but can be viewed here.