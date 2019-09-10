Latest Weather Blog
Two BRPD officers ordered to learn about systemic racism after discovery of racist emails
BATON ROUGE - A pair of Baton Rouge police officers will have to undergo special training after multiple email exchanges peppered with racial slurs were exposed this week.
The emails dating back to 2014 and 2015 were sent using the officers' official work email and include repeated use of the n-word. The emails are redacted as to conceal the identity of the officers involved.
"My blood is boiling but I will kill them with kindness no n****r will ever bring me down," one email read in part.
"They wonder why their called N****rs!! I am F***ing PISSED!!!!" another read.
According to the Advocate, the department launched an internal investigation into the use of racially-insensitive language, which were said to be isolated incidents.
The newspaper reports both officers were ordered to participate in a class on the "dehumanization of black men and boys," which they recently completed.
