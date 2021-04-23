Two Breaux Bridge residents accused of sexual assault of a minor

ST. MARTINVILLE - Two residents have been arrested on charges related to the sexual assault of a minor.

St. Martinville deputies investigated Frederick Johnson, 40, and Crystal Owen, 41, both of Breaux Bridge, after receiving a report on March 30 about the alleged assault.

Johnson was charged with several felonies, including multiple counts of first-degree rape and third-degree rape, according to a report released Friday.

Owen was charged on several counts as an accessory after the fact to first-degree rape and as an accessory after the fact to third-degree rape.



Johnson’s bond is set at $290,000 and Owen’s bond is set at $80,000.

Louisiana State Police helped the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.