Two BR gas stations have lowest gas prices in the state

BATON ROUGE- Two Baton Rouge gas stations have the lowest gas prices in the state.



According to The Advertiser, Costco off of Airline Highway and Sam's Club at Cortana Place are the two gas stations that have the lowest prices in the state at $1.85 per gallon of regular unleaded gas.



Gas prices continued to increase this week with the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in the state rising by 2 cents to $2.11. However, Louisiana is the state with the fourth-lowest price of gas in the nation.



Louisiana is behind Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Carolina by only pennies.



According to Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, gas still costs 35 cents less per gallon than a year ago in Louisiana.



"It is one of the few states where you can still find gas for under $2 a gallon," he said.



Laskoski connected the increasing gas prices to the increase of the cost of a barrel of oil, which was around $48 a barrel as of Thursday morning.



The rise in crude oil has sent the price of gas to $1.50 on the Gulf Coast. Laskoski said that retailers add about 70 cents to the wholesale price to set the retail price. One convenience store owner disputes the mark-up. Al Ewing, who owns three Louisiana Express stores, says the majority of the mark-up is in state and federal taxes and transportation costs. He says he makes less than 10 cents on each gallon he sells.



"It's not out of ordinary," he said. "Prior to Labor Day, consumer demand picks up. The weather is nice, and people have summer plans."



The highest regional average price was in California at $2.81.



Other low gas prices and locations around Louisiana are:



Alexandria $1.95 Chevron



Monroe $1.94 Brookshire's



Opelousas $1.98 Walmart



Shreveport $1.93 Murphy Oil