Two booked on more than 60 child porn charges in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - The attorney general's office announced the arrest of two men on nearly 70 counts of child pornography Thursday.
Javier Young, 30, of Bunkie was arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on 62 counts of sexual abuse images/videos of children. Travis Fontenot, 39, of Eunice was arrested on six counts of distributing sexual abuse images/videos of children and booked into the Eunice City Jail.
According to the release from Attorney General Jeff Landry, both arrests were the result of a joint effort between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and local authorities.
