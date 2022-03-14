Suspect in custody after bodies found Monday amid search for missing mother and toddler

BATON ROUGE - Two bodies were discovered in different locations Monday as police pursued leads tied to the search for a missing woman and her 2-year-old son. Sources told WBRZ that a suspect was also taken into custody.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a heavy police presence in a wooded area along Burbank Drive around noon was tied to the ongoing search for Kaylen Johnson, 24, and her son Kayden.

One body was found along Burbank Drive. The other was found along Central Thruway. Neither body has been identified at this time.

Police began searching for the mother and child over the weekend after family reported them missing. They said Kaylen, who is six months pregnant, has not been heard from since March 5, when she spoke to a friend.

"She told her friend that she had just made it home. She wanted to take a bath and get something to eat, and that was the last time anybody heard from her," said April Johnson, Kaylen's mother.

The two lived in an apartment on Old Hammond Highway. After their disappearance, Kaylen's car was found abandoned at an apartment complex on Sherwood Meadow Drive.

The vehicle was locked and missing its license plate. It also appeared that someone else had been driving it.

"We looked inside, and the seat was all the way back. She's short. She can't drive like that, and she can't see. So she sits up under the steering wheel," said Tiara Johnson, Kaylen's sister.

Family members said Kaylen's boyfriend, who lives near where the vehicle was found, was babysitting Kayden the day both disappeared.

Kaylen's relatives said police have not told them much about the investigation.