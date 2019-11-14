Two big rigs collide on I-12E at O'Neal, resulting in three injuries and temporary interstate closure

BATON ROUGE - Two big rigs collided on I-12 E near O'Neal Lane, resulting in three injuries and a temporary interstate closure for that area.

The crash occurred late Wednesday night and officials say three people were brought to the hospital for their injuries. One of the individuals is in critical condition, the other two are stable.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is leading an investigating into the incident due to the fact that one of their deputies was also hit during the crash. The deputy was driving their unit when they were struck.

As of now, officials say the crash was caused when a vehicle came to a stop on I-12 East, resulting in a chain reaction of braking. Two of the vehicles behind the stopped car were 18-wheelers, and one crashed into the back of the other. As the big rigs collided, this sent one of them plowing into the vehicle in front of it. This vehicle then hit the vehicle in front of it. A total of four vehicles were involved in the accident.

This part of the interstate was closed from Wednesday night until nearly 9 a.m. Thursday morning as crews cleaned up debris that spilled out of the 18-wheelers. Most of the debris consisted of furniture and paper goods.