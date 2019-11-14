Two big rigs collide on I-12E at O'Neal, resulting in three injuries and causing temporary interstate closure

BATON ROUGE - Two big rigs collided on I-12 E near O'Neal Lane, resulting in three injuries and a temporary interstate closure for that area.

The crash occurred late Wednesday night and officials say three people were brought to the hospital for their injuries. One of the individuals is in critical condition, the other two are stable.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. As of now, officials say the crash was caused when a vehicle came to a stop on I-12 East, resulting in a chain reaction of braking. Two of the vehicles behind the stopped car were 18-wheelers, one crashed into the back of the other. And as the big rigs collided, this sent one of them plowing into two cars that were in front of it. A total of four vehicles were involved in the accident.

As of now, the interstate in this area remains closed with eastbound traffic being diverted to surface streets at O'Neal Lane and then redirected back onto I-12 east via the O'Neal Lane onramp.