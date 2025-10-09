88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two Baton Rouge men among three cited by LDWF for having 163 pounds of shrimp over limit

1 hour 33 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, October 09 2025 Oct 9, 2025 October 09, 2025 3:30 PM October 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Freepik

HOUMA - Three people, including two from Baton Rouge, were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for fishing more than 150 pounds of brown shrimp over the legal limit.

Jose Ernesto Canales, 38, Victor Funes-Carcamo, 43, both of Baton Rouge, and Roy Junior Rowley, 48, of Denham Springs, were all cited for violating rules on a wildlife management area at the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA.

Trending News

Agents said the men had 188 pounds of brown shrimp, which is 163 pounds over the legal limit of 25 pounds. The shrimp, alongside 31 croaker and 11 white trout, were seized and donated to a local charity.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days