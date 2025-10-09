Two Baton Rouge men among three cited by LDWF for having 163 pounds of shrimp over limit

Freepik

HOUMA - Three people, including two from Baton Rouge, were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for fishing more than 150 pounds of brown shrimp over the legal limit.

Jose Ernesto Canales, 38, Victor Funes-Carcamo, 43, both of Baton Rouge, and Roy Junior Rowley, 48, of Denham Springs, were all cited for violating rules on a wildlife management area at the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA.

Agents said the men had 188 pounds of brown shrimp, which is 163 pounds over the legal limit of 25 pounds. The shrimp, alongside 31 croaker and 11 white trout, were seized and donated to a local charity.